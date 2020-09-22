COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/22:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 468 cases, 15       32 deaths, 

Bossier                3,138 cases, 16     106 deaths,   

Caddo                  8,312 cases, 42     349 deaths, 1

Claiborne                504 cases, 10       21 deaths,  

DeSoto                    884 cases, 4         35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,191 cases, 29       47 deaths,    

Natchitoches        1,096 cases, 9        25 deaths,   

Red River                354 cases,           21 deaths,  

Sabine                     839 cases, 4        13 deaths,     

Webster                1,211 cases, 34      22 deaths,     

Statewide          162,214 cases,       5,218 deaths

Increase                  730                       11

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

