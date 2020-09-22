Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/22:
Bienville 468 cases, 15 32 deaths,
Bossier 3,138 cases, 16 106 deaths,
Caddo 8,312 cases, 42 349 deaths, 1
Claiborne 504 cases, 10 21 deaths,
DeSoto 884 cases, 4 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,191 cases, 29 47 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,096 cases, 9 25 deaths,
Red River 354 cases, 21 deaths,
Sabine 839 cases, 4 13 deaths,
Webster 1,211 cases, 34 22 deaths,
Statewide 162,214 cases, 5,218 deaths
Increase 730 11
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)