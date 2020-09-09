COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/9:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                  433 cases, 6       32 deaths, 

Bossier                 2,849 cases, 13     98 deaths,   

Caddo                   7,729 cases, 42   333 deaths, 1  

Claiborne                460 cases, 25     16 deaths,  

DeSoto                    837 cases, 6       34 deaths,     

Lincoln                    989 cases, 20     42 deaths,    

Natchitoches           997 cases, 23     25 deaths,   

Red River                338 cases,          20 deaths,  

Sabine                    792 cases, 14      13 deaths,    

Webster               1,104 cases, 24      20 deaths,     

Statewide         154,955 cases,     4,970 deaths

Increase               1,511                    15

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

