Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/9:
increase increase
Bienville 433 cases, 6 32 deaths,
Bossier 2,849 cases, 13 98 deaths,
Caddo 7,729 cases, 42 333 deaths, 1
Claiborne 460 cases, 25 16 deaths,
DeSoto 837 cases, 6 34 deaths,
Lincoln 989 cases, 20 42 deaths,
Natchitoches 997 cases, 23 25 deaths,
Red River 338 cases, 20 deaths,
Sabine 792 cases, 14 13 deaths,
Webster 1,104 cases, 24 20 deaths,
Statewide 154,955 cases, 4,970 deaths
Increase 1,511 15
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)