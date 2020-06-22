The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/21:
Caddo 2,920 cases, 15 223 deaths
Bossier 668 cases, 3 28 deaths
Webster 322 cases, 2 9 deaths
Claiborne 106 cases, 4 10 deaths
DeSoto 318 cases, 2 18 deaths
Bienville 200 cases, 26 deaths
Lincoln 274 cases, 19 deaths 1
Red River 54 cases, 8 deaths
Sabine 61 cases 1 1 death
Natchitoches 192 cases, 13 deaths
Statewide 50,239 cases, 3,004 deaths
Increase 461 11
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 227 deaths (as of 6/19)