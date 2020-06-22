COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/21:

                                        increase          increase

Caddo                  2,920 cases, 15   223 deaths   

Bossier                   668 cases,  3     28 deaths

Webster                 322 cases,  2       9 deaths 

Claiborne               106 cases,  4      10 deaths 

DeSoto                   318 cases,  2      18 deaths

Bienville                 200 cases,         26 deaths  

Lincoln                   274 cases,         19 deaths 1

Red River                 54 cases,          8 deaths   

Sabine                      61 cases   1      1 death

Natchitoches          192 cases,        13 deaths 

Statewide          50,239 cases,    3,004 deaths

Increase                461                  11

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        227 deaths (as of 6/19)

