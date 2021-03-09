Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/9:
increase increase
Bienville 1,439 cases, 3 72 deaths,
Bossier 11,169 cases, 6 253 deaths, 1
Caddo 23,553 cases, 654 deaths,
Claiborne 1,261 cases, 44 deaths,
DeSoto 2,313 cases, 2 62 deaths,
Lincoln 3,263 cases, 10 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,974 cases, 2 74 deaths,
Red River 770 cases, 29 deaths,
Sabine 2,317 cases, 5 50 deaths,
Webster 3,355 cases, 83 deaths,
----
Statewide 373,247 cases 9,050 deaths
Increase 631 11
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)