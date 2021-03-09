COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/9:

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,439 cases, 3         72 deaths,    

Bossier            11,169 cases, 6        253 deaths, 1 

Caddo              23,553 cases,           654 deaths,   

Claiborne           1,261 cases,            44 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,313 cases, 2         62 deaths,      

Lincoln               3,263 cases, 10       84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,974 cases, 2         74 deaths,  

Red River              770 cases,            29 deaths, 

Sabine                2,317 cases, 5         50 deaths,      

Webster              3,355 cases,           83 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        373,247 cases           9,050 deaths

Increase                 631                        11

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

