Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/3:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 798 cases, 12           35 deaths, 

Bossier                6,253 cases, 61         152 deaths,    

Caddo                13,902 cases, 152       439 deaths,   

Claiborne               722 cases, 3             31 deaths, 1

DeSoto                1,292 cases, 17           37 deaths,    

Lincoln                2,284 cases, 22           59 deaths,    

Natchitoches       2,048 cases, 20           46 deaths, 

Red River               568 cases,                25 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,423 cases, 33           20 deaths,   

Webster               1,936 cases, 24           52 deaths, 

Statewide         230,029 cases            6,252 deaths

Increase               2,774                         23

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

