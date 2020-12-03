Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/3:
Bienville 798 cases, 12 35 deaths,
Bossier 6,253 cases, 61 152 deaths,
Caddo 13,902 cases, 152 439 deaths,
Claiborne 722 cases, 3 31 deaths, 1
DeSoto 1,292 cases, 17 37 deaths,
Lincoln 2,284 cases, 22 59 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,048 cases, 20 46 deaths,
Red River 568 cases, 25 deaths,
Sabine 1,423 cases, 33 20 deaths,
Webster 1,936 cases, 24 52 deaths,
Statewide 230,029 cases 6,252 deaths
Increase 2,774 23
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)