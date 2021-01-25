Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/25:
Bienville 1,340 cases, 13 61 deaths,
Bossier 9,312 cases, 48 218 deaths,
Caddo 21,468 cases, 157 577 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,183 cases, 41 deaths,
DeSoto 2,056 cases, 53 50 deaths,
Lincoln 3,057 cases, 8 80 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,813 cases, 27 68 deaths,
Red River 704 cases, 26 deaths,
Sabine 2,090 cases, 3 45 deaths,
Webster 3,048 cases, 8 73 deaths,
Statewide 339,207 cases 8,064 deaths
Increase 2,075 25
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)