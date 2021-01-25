COVID-19

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/25:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,340 cases, 13         61 deaths,    

Bossier              9,312 cases, 48       218 deaths,    

Caddo              21,468 cases, 157     577 deaths, 1   

Claiborne           1,183 cases,             41 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,056 cases, 53        50 deaths,     

Lincoln               3,057 cases, 8          80 deaths,   

Natchitoches      2,813 cases, 27        68 deaths, 

Red River              704 cases,             26 deaths, 

Sabine                2,090 cases, 3          45 deaths,     

Webster              3,048 cases, 8         73 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        339,207 cases           8,064 deaths

Increase              2,075                        25

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

