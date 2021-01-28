Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/28:
increase increase
Bienville 1,345 cases, 62 deaths,
Bossier 10,149 cases, 77 219 deaths,
Caddo 21,719 cases, 147 585 deaths,
Claiborne 1,199 cases, 3 42 deaths, 1
DeSoto 2,101 cases, 40 50 deaths,
Lincoln 3,103 cases, 16 81 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,836 cases, 9 68 deaths,
Red River 721 cases, 5 26 deaths,
Sabine 2,134 cases, 7 45 deaths,
Webster 3,133 cases, 27 74 deaths,
----
Statewide 345,457 cases 8,202 deaths
Increase 2,517 55
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)