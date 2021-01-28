COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/28:

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,345 cases,              62 deaths,    

Bossier            10,149 cases, 77        219 deaths,    

Caddo              21,719 cases, 147      585 deaths,    

Claiborne           1,199 cases, 3           42 deaths, 1

DeSoto               2,101 cases, 40         50 deaths,     

Lincoln               3,103 cases, 16         81 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,836 cases, 9          68 deaths, 

Red River              721 cases, 5          26 deaths, 

Sabine                2,134 cases, 7          45 deaths,     

Webster              3,133 cases, 27        74 deaths,  

----  

Statewide        345,457 cases           8,202 deaths

Increase              2,517                        55

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

