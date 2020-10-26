COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/26:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 595 cases, 2             33 deaths, 

Bossier                4,212 cases, 24         120 deaths, 3  

Caddo                10,046 cases, 21         394 deaths, 2    

Claiborne               604 cases, 2             25 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,015 cases,                35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,658 cases, 9             48 deaths,   

Natchitoches       1,470 cases, 3             28 deaths,   

Red River               430 cases, 6             24 deaths,  

Sabine                    984 cases,               15 deaths,     

Webster               1,466 cases, 1            40 deaths,    

Statewide         180,842 cases            5,648 deaths

Increase                  222                         17

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

