Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/26:
Bienville 595 cases, 2 33 deaths,
Bossier 4,212 cases, 24 120 deaths, 3
Caddo 10,046 cases, 21 394 deaths, 2
Claiborne 604 cases, 2 25 deaths,
DeSoto 1,015 cases, 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,658 cases, 9 48 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,470 cases, 3 28 deaths,
Red River 430 cases, 6 24 deaths,
Sabine 984 cases, 15 deaths,
Webster 1,466 cases, 1 40 deaths,
Statewide 180,842 cases 5,648 deaths
Increase 222 17
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)