COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/25

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,437 cases, 2         75 deaths,     

Bossier            11,266 cases,           259 deaths, 1  

Caddo              23,735 cases, 15      671 deaths,    

Claiborne          1,264 cases, 1         45 deaths, 

DeSoto              2,334 cases,            64 deaths,       

Lincoln              3,284 cases, 6         84 deaths,  

Natchitoches     3,000 cases, 1         74 deaths,  

Red River             779 cases, 4         31 deaths,  

Sabine               2,352 cases, 5         50 deaths,      

Webster             3,382 cases,           88 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        378,515 cases        9,251 deaths

Increase                 407                     17

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

