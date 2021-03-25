Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/25
increase increase
Bienville 1,437 cases, 2 75 deaths,
Bossier 11,266 cases, 259 deaths, 1
Caddo 23,735 cases, 15 671 deaths,
Claiborne 1,264 cases, 1 45 deaths,
DeSoto 2,334 cases, 64 deaths,
Lincoln 3,284 cases, 6 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,000 cases, 1 74 deaths,
Red River 779 cases, 4 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,352 cases, 5 50 deaths,
Webster 3,382 cases, 88 deaths,
----
Statewide 378,515 cases 9,251 deaths
Increase 407 17
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)