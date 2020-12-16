Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/16:
increase increase
Bienville 976 cases, 8 38 deaths,
Bossier 7,042 cases, 115 163 deaths,
Caddo 15,293 cases, 171 464 deaths,
Claiborne 821 cases, 3 31 deaths,
DeSoto 1,447 cases, 27 40 deaths,
Lincoln 2,511 cases, 13 62 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 2,226 cases, 14 51 deaths,
Red River 603 cases, 3 26 deaths,
Sabine 1,648 cases, 19 36 deaths,
Webster 2,203 cases, 52 56 deaths,
Statewide 254,489 cases 6,607 deaths
Increase 3,275 38
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)