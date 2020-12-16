COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/16:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 976 cases, 8           38 deaths,  

Bossier                7,042 cases, 115      163 deaths,     

Caddo                15,293 cases, 171      464 deaths,    

Claiborne               821 cases, 3            31 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,447 cases, 27          40 deaths,     

Lincoln                2,511 cases, 13          62 deaths, 1   

Natchitoches      2,226 cases, 14           51 deaths,  

Red River               603 cases, 3            26 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,648 cases, 19          36 deaths,   

Webster              2,203 cases, 52          56 deaths,  

Statewide        254,489 cases           6,607 deaths

Increase               3,275                       38

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

82
89
98
640
207