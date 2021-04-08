Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/8
increase increase
Bienville 1,453 cases, 7 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,366 cases, 13 260 deaths,
Caddo 23,919 cases, 20 676 deaths,
Claiborne 1,262 cases, 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,357 cases, 2 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,330 cases, 5 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,027 cases, 3 74 deaths,
Red River 773 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,380 cases, 4 52 deaths, 1
Webster 3,405 cases, 88 deaths,
----
Statewide 382,031 cases 9,343 deaths
Increase 442 15
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)