COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/8

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,453 cases, 7         76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,366 cases, 13      260 deaths,    

Caddo              23,919 cases, 20      676 deaths,      

Claiborne          1,262 cases,             49 deaths, 

DeSoto              2,357 cases, 2          63 deaths,       

Lincoln              3,330 cases, 5          84 deaths,  

Natchitoches     3,027 cases, 3          74 deaths,  

Red River             773 cases,             31 deaths,  

Sabine               2,380 cases, 4          52 deaths, 1     

Webster            3,405 cases,             88 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        382,031 cases        9,343 deaths

Increase                 442                     15

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

