Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/16
increase increase
Bienville 1,449 cases, 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,458 cases, 16 260 deaths,
Caddo 24,081 cases, 26 682 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,272 cases, 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,363 cases, 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,339 cases, 85 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,040 cases, 2 75 deaths,
Red River 777 cases, 3 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,392 cases, 7 52 deaths,
Webster 3,422 cases, 4 89 deaths,
Statewide 384,613 cases 9,392 deaths
Increase 523 9
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)