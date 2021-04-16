COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/16

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,449 cases,            76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,458 cases, 16      260 deaths,    

Caddo              24,081 cases, 26      682 deaths, 1       

Claiborne           1,272 cases,            49 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,363 cases,            63 deaths,       

Lincoln               3,339 cases,            85 deaths,  

Natchitoches      3,040 cases, 2         75 deaths,  

Red River              777 cases, 3          31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,392 cases, 7          52 deaths,      

Webster              3,422 cases, 4         89 deaths, 

Statewide       384,613 cases          9,392 deaths

Increase                 523                       9

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

