Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/21
increase increase
Bienville 1,453 cases, 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,521 cases, 18 260 deaths,
Caddo 24,211 cases, 23 683 deaths,
Claiborne 1,277 cases, 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,373 cases, 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,347 cases, 4 85 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,055 cases, 9 75 deaths,
Red River 776 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,395 cases, 52 deaths,
Webster 3,435 cases, 8 90 deaths,
Statewide 386,574 cases 9,418 deaths
Increase 661 10
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)