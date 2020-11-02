Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/2:
Bienville 628 cases, 5 35 deaths,
Bossier 4,399 cases, 18 122 deaths,
Caddo 10,370 cases, 20 396 deaths,
Claiborne 614 cases, 26 deaths,
DeSoto 1,045 cases, 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,701 cases, 51 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 1,516 cases, 6 32 deaths,
Red River 461 cases, 6 24 deaths,
Sabine 1,020 cases, 5 15 deaths,
Webster 1,498 cases, 3 41 deaths,
Statewide 183,616 cases 5,720 deaths
Increase 270 8
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)