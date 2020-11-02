COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/2:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 628 cases, 5            35 deaths, 

Bossier                4,399 cases, 18         122 deaths,     

Caddo                10,370 cases, 20         396 deaths,     

Claiborne               614 cases,                26 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,045 cases,                35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,701 cases,                51 deaths, 1    

Natchitoches       1,516 cases, 6             32 deaths,  

Red River               461 cases, 6             24 deaths,  

Sabine                 1,020 cases, 5             15 deaths,     

Webster               1,498 cases, 3             41 deaths,    

Statewide         183,616 cases            5,720 deaths

Increase                  270                           8

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

