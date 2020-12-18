COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/18:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville             1,007 cases, 12         38 deaths,  

Bossier               7,217 cases, 175      163 deaths,     

Caddo               15,650 cases, 357      465 deaths,     

Claiborne               843 cases, 9           31 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,472 cases, 12         40 deaths,     

Lincoln                2,557 cases, 21         64 deaths,    

Natchitoches      2,263 cases, 21          52 deaths,  

Red River              610 cases, 7            26 deaths, 

Sabine                1,675 cases, 17          36 deaths,   

Webster              2,235 cases, 16          57 deaths, 1 

Statewide        259,903 cases           6,664 deaths

Increase              3,103                        30

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

