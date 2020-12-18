Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/18:
Bienville 1,007 cases, 12 38 deaths,
Bossier 7,217 cases, 175 163 deaths,
Caddo 15,650 cases, 357 465 deaths,
Claiborne 843 cases, 9 31 deaths,
DeSoto 1,472 cases, 12 40 deaths,
Lincoln 2,557 cases, 21 64 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,263 cases, 21 52 deaths,
Red River 610 cases, 7 26 deaths,
Sabine 1,675 cases, 17 36 deaths,
Webster 2,235 cases, 16 57 deaths, 1
Statewide 259,903 cases 6,664 deaths
Increase 3,103 30
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)