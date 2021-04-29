Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/29
increase increase
Bienville 1,455 cases, 10 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,619 cases, 8 263 deaths, 1
Caddo 24,421 cases, 19 685 deaths,
Claiborne 1,287 cases, 2 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,385 cases, 7 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,364 cases, 5 85 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,057 cases, 75 deaths,
Red River 777 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,414 cases, 16 52 deaths,
Webster 3,467 cases, 2 90 deaths,
Statewide 389,057 cases 9,460 deaths
Increase 574 9
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)