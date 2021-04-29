COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/29

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,455 cases, 10         76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,619 cases, 8         263 deaths, 1    

Caddo              24,421 cases, 19       685 deaths,         

Claiborne           1,287 cases, 2          49 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,385 cases, 7          63 deaths,       

Lincoln               3,364 cases, 5          85 deaths,  

Natchitoches      3,057 cases,            75 deaths,  

Red River              777 cases,             31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,414 cases, 16        52 deaths,      

Webster              3,467 cases, 2         90 deaths,

Statewide        389,057 cases        9,460 deaths

Increase                 574                       9

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

