COVID-19

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/27

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,452 cases, 2         76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,600 cases, 32      261 deaths,     

Caddo              24,346 cases, 23      684 deaths, 1        

Claiborne           1,282 cases, 6         49 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,379 cases,            63 deaths,       

Lincoln               3,355 cases,            85 deaths,  

Natchitoches      3,061 cases, 1         75 deaths,  

Red River              777 cases,            31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,408 cases, 3         52 deaths,      

Webster              3,467 cases, 7         90 deaths,

Statewide        388,344 cases        9,445 deaths

Increase                 433                     10

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

