COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/11:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   4,213 cases,    63   247 deaths   

Bossier                 1,254 cases,    35     38 deaths  1

Webster                  528 cases,    15     12 deaths  

Claiborne                147 cases,      3     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    423 cases,      1     20 deaths  

Bienville                  261 cases,      3     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    432 cases,     31     19 deaths

Red River                  78 cases,      6       9 deaths   

Sabine                     194 cases     19       1 death

Natchitoches           401 cases,    25     14 deaths  

Statewide           76,803 cases,        3,272 deaths

Increase               2,167                     23

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        247 deaths (as of 7/9)

68
71
85
564
162