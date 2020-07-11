The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/11:
increase increase
Caddo 4,213 cases, 63 247 deaths
Bossier 1,254 cases, 35 38 deaths 1
Webster 528 cases, 15 12 deaths
Claiborne 147 cases, 3 10 deaths
DeSoto 423 cases, 1 20 deaths
Bienville 261 cases, 3 28 deaths
Lincoln 432 cases, 31 19 deaths
Red River 78 cases, 6 9 deaths
Sabine 194 cases 19 1 death
Natchitoches 401 cases, 25 14 deaths
Statewide 76,803 cases, 3,272 deaths
Increase 2,167 23
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 247 deaths (as of 7/9)