The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/14:
Caddo 4,522 cases, 109 249 deaths 1
Bossier 1,370 cases, 55 39 deaths
Webster 554 cases, 19 12 deaths
Claiborne 154 cases, 4 10 deaths
DeSoto 449 cases, 15 21 deaths
Bienville 272 cases, 6 28 deaths
Lincoln 460 cases, 18 19 deaths
Red River 95 cases, 5 9 deaths
Sabine 236 cases 16 1 death
Natchitoches 433 cases, 27 14 deaths
Statewide 80,042 cases, 3,337 deaths
Increase 2,215 22
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 247 deaths (as of 7/9)