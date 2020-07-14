COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/14:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   4,522 cases,  109   249 deaths 1   

Bossier                 1,370 cases,    55     39 deaths 

Webster                  554 cases,    19     12 deaths  

Claiborne                154 cases,      4     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    449 cases,     15    21 deaths  

Bienville                  272 cases,      6     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    460 cases,     18     19 deaths

Red River                  95 cases,       5       9 deaths   

Sabine                     236 cases      16       1 death

Natchitoches           433 cases,     27      14 deaths  

Statewide           80,042 cases,         3,337 deaths

Increase               2,215                       22

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        247 deaths (as of 7/9)

