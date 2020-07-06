COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/6:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   3,740 cases,   34   243 deaths  

Bossier                 1,030 cases,   23     35 deaths  

Webster                  437 cases,    3      12 deaths  

Claiborne                128 cases,            10 deaths 

DeSoto                    371 cases,    2      19 deaths

Bienville                  234 cases,    1      28 deaths  

Lincoln                    353 cases,    3      19 deaths 1

Red River                  64 cases,             8 deaths   

Sabine                       99 cases,    1       1 death

Natchitoches           330 cases,    3      14 deaths  

Statewide           66,327 cases,       3,188 deaths

Increase               1,101                       8

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        241 deaths (as of 7/2)

68
71
84
556
158