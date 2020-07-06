The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/6:
Caddo 3,740 cases, 34 243 deaths
Bossier 1,030 cases, 23 35 deaths
Webster 437 cases, 3 12 deaths
Claiborne 128 cases, 10 deaths
DeSoto 371 cases, 2 19 deaths
Bienville 234 cases, 1 28 deaths
Lincoln 353 cases, 3 19 deaths 1
Red River 64 cases, 8 deaths
Sabine 99 cases, 1 1 death
Natchitoches 330 cases, 3 14 deaths
Statewide 66,327 cases, 3,188 deaths
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 241 deaths (as of 7/2)