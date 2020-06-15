The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/15:
increase increase
Caddo 2,869 cases, 14 214 deaths 1
Bossier 510 cases, 8 28 deaths
Webster 248 cases, 2 8 deaths
Claiborne 78 cases, 1 10 deaths
DeSoto 271 cases, 17 deaths
Bienville 175 cases, 2 24 deaths
Lincoln 241 cases, 6 18 deaths
Red River 53 cases, 1 7 deaths
Sabine 59 cases 1 1 death
Natchitoches 194 cases, 3 13 deaths
Statewide 47,172 cases, 2,906 deaths
Increase 553 5
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 213 deaths (as of 6/8)