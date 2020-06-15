COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/15:

                                        increase          increase

Caddo                  2,869 cases, 14   214 deaths  1 

Bossier                   510 cases,  8    28 deaths

Webster                 248 cases,  2       8 deaths

Claiborne                 78 cases,  1     10 deaths 

DeSoto                   271 cases,        17 deaths

Bienville                 175 cases,  2     24 deaths  

Lincoln                   241 cases,  6     18 deaths

Red River                 53 cases,  1       7 deaths  

Sabine                      59 cases   1      1 death

Natchitoches          194 cases,  3     13 deaths 

Statewide          47,172 cases,       2,906 deaths

Increase                553                     5

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        213 deaths (as of 6/8)

