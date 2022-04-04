SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man scheduled to go on trial Monday for his part in the 2019 shooting death of a Shreveport police officer pleaded guilty prior to the start of jury selection.
Lawrence Pierre II, 24, pleaded as charged to second-degree murder. District Judge John Mosley then sentenced Pierre to mandatory life in prison.
Pierre was the first of three men facing charges in the death of Officer Chateri Payne.
Pending trial are the victim’s one-time boyfriend, 29-year-old Tre’veon Anderson, and Glen Frierson, 41.
The Caddo District Attorney's Office last week filed amended indictments in their cases. The three were formerly grouped together; however, the amended indictment singled out Pierre then paired Anderson and Frierson.
Caddo District Attorney James Stewart declined comment on why Pierre was being tried first, saying he did not want to add to pre-trial publicity ahead of jury selection in Caddo District Court.
Payne was shot outside her Midway Avenue residence as she headed to work the night of Jan. 9, 2019. Police said Payne and Anderson had a two-year-old daughter together but she had decided to leave him and was preparing to move out.
Authorities said one of the three defendants was the shooter and the other two were present when Payne was killed and were involved in leaving with the murder weapon and hiding it.