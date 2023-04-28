SHREVEPORT, La. – One of three Shreveport police officers involved in a deadly shooting Sunday night was cleared of any wrongdoing in a 2021 shooting that injured a man who ran him down during an arrest.
Officer Anthony Visciotti shot Devin R. Ned after Ned hit him with his car. Ned, 23, was shot in the shoulder and recovered. He’s facing prosecution for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer. Visciotti was not injured.
Visciotti, Officer Terri Simmons and Sgt Daniel Denby were identified Thursday night by Shreveport police as being the officers involved in the shooting of Joseph Taylor, 33. All are on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation by Louisiana State Police.
State police said Taylor was stopped for a traffic violation on Mansfield Road at Valley View. Taylor is accused of being uncooperative and not following commands during the stop. An attempt to take him into custody turned into a struggle.
A taser was deployed but was ineffective, state police said. Taylor, who was armed, was shot as the struggle continued. He died later at a Shreveport hospital.
In a social media post Friday, the Shreveport Police Union Local 275 said law enforcement officers are asked every day to take risks on behalf of the citizens they serve. And every day when they put on that uniform it is understood the weight that comes with it.
“The recent local unfortunate events that have occurred have brought that to the front of all our minds. Our officers would like to thank our citizens and politicians that have supported a fair and impartial process. We welcome this. The harsh reality is we could very easily be having four Shreveport police officers’ funerals,” the post reads.
The reference to the fourth officer is the one who has yet to be identified in a separate shooting Tuesday night that injured a man whom police say shot first at the officer. That man is still recovering in a hospital. The officer was not injured.
While expressing thankfulness the officers survived, the union offered its condolences to Taylor’s family.
Taylor's family and friends have been vocal in their reaction to Taylor's death. They've protested outside of the Police Department and also inside Government Plaza, demanding the officers be fired and charged.
As for Visciotti, an investigation into his handling of the Ned shooting in 2021 found neither he nor the other responding officers committed any violations.
Four months before that incident, Visciotti was recognized as Hero of the Year in 2021 by a veterans organization.
Denby received recognition of a different kind in May 2020. A video of him taken at a Black Lives Matter gathering on the Caddo Courthouse went viral.
The 20-plus year veteran officer, who is white, was seen consoling a young Black protester who had become emotional during the event.