SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested four men in connection to a mid-August shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.
One of the four is also a suspect in a separate homicide that happened two days later.
Tre'Veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport is charged with two one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the Aug. 12 shooting death of 24-year-old Javoris Debouse. He's also charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 14 death of 31-year-old Horace Sparks.
The Shreveport Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit, U.S. Marshals Violent Offender's Task Force and SPD's warrants unit arrested Jackson Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Market Street without incident. He's held on bonds totaling over $1.1 million.
According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Wilhite, Jackson was identified as the person responsible for Debouse's death. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 600 block of West 64th Street.
Debouse, another adult male and a juvenile were shot multiple times. Debouse died at the hospital.
SPD investigators gathered evidence identifying several males in a white Nissan truck were responsible for the shooting, Wilhite said.
On Aug. 14, members of the Office of Special Investigations assigned to “Operation Blue Anvil” found the truck and its occupants. They ran from officers, but three were captured.
Booked into the Shreveport City Jail on charged unrelated to Debouse' death were 19-year-old Jaylen Burns, 26-year-old Libert Burns and 19-year-old Tarus Walton.
From there, investigators were able to identify Jackson and secured arrest warrants for him.
The investigation continued and on Aug. 19 SPD learned evidence analyzed by the Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab connected Jaylen Burns, Libert Burns and Walton to Debouse's homicide, too, Wilhite said. So, each was then charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
When the officers caught up with Jackson Wednesday they booked him on the charges connected to Debouse's death as well as Sparks' death.
Sparks was killed in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive.