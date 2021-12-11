SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport voters approved only one of five bond issue proposals on Saturday's ballot.
The biggest issued to voters was public safety.
Proposed improvements for water-sewer, streets-bridges, parks-recreation and technology were voted down.
Over $70 million in bonds will be issued for a new police headquarters building, new fire stations and equipment.
This was Mayor Adrian Perkins and his administrations third attempt to pass a bond issue.
Shreveport Prop. 1- Police, Fire 124 of 124 Precincts Reporting
|Yes
|9,221
|59%
|W
|No
|6,360
|41%
Shreveport Prop. 2- technology 124 of 124 Precincts Reporting
|Yes
|6,131
|40%
|No
|9,380
|60%
|W
Shreveport Prop. 3- water, sewer 124 of 124 Precincts Reporting
|Yes
|7,170
|46%
|No
|8,354
|54%
|W
Shreveport Prop. 4- streets, bridges 124 of 124 Precincts Reporting
|Yes
|7,114
|46%
|No
|8,407
|54%
|W
Shreveport Prop. 5- parks and rec. 124 of 124 Precincts Reporting
|Yes
|6,055
|39%
|No
|9,441
|61%
|W
In Bossier City, voters in City Council District 1 elected Brian Hammons. He received 55% of the vote to Michael "Lum" Lombardino's 45%.
Bossier City Council Dist. 1 11 of 11 Precincts Reporting
|Brian Hammons
|791
|55%
|W
|Michael "Lum" Lombardino
|642
|45%
|
Click here for results from other ballot issues.