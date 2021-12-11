Shreveport bond proposals

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport voters approved only one of five bond issue proposals on Saturday's ballot.

The biggest issued to voters was public safety.

Proposed improvements for water-sewer, streets-bridges, parks-recreation and technology were voted down.

Over $70 million in bonds will be issued for a new police headquarters building, new fire stations and equipment.

This was Mayor Adrian Perkins and his administrations third attempt to pass a bond issue.

Shreveport Prop. 1- Police, Fire   124 of 124 Precincts Reporting
Yes9,22159%W
No6,36041% 
Shreveport Prop. 2- technology   124 of 124 Precincts Reporting
Yes6,13140% 
No9,38060%W
Shreveport Prop. 3- water, sewer   124 of 124 Precincts Reporting
Yes7,17046% 
No8,35454%W
Shreveport Prop. 4- streets, bridges   124 of 124 Precincts Reporting
Yes7,11446% 
No8,40754%W
Shreveport Prop. 5- parks and rec.   124 of 124 Precincts Reporting
Yes6,05539% 
No9,44161%W

In Bossier City, voters in City Council District 1 elected Brian Hammons. He received 55% of the vote to Michael "Lum" Lombardino's 45%.

Bossier City Council Dist. 1   11 of 11 Precincts Reporting
Brian Hammons79155%W
Michael "Lum" Lombardino64245% 

