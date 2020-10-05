LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Pine Bluff police officer was killed and a second was injured in a shooting at a motel Monday.
It happened at an Econo Lodge on North Blake Street around noon. Both officers were taken to a nearby hospital. The police department said later Monday that one of the officers had died.
The names of the officers were not immediately released.
Police were investigating in the area when the shooting occurred, according to department officials. Multiple people have been taken into custody. At least one person has been identified as a suspect.
Detectives for the Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation.
The officer-involved shooting comes just over a month after Pine Bluff's mayor fired and then reinstated the Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant over public safety concerns. A spokesperson for the city said in August that officials are working to improve public safety and protect residents.