GARYVILLE, La. - One person was injured in an early morning fire at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garvyille, which has been brought under control, according to a company spokesman.
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said an explosion occurred at the refinery. The fire began at about 9:30 a.m., said Marathon spokesman Joe Gannon.
"The fire has been controlled, and all employees and contract workers have been accounted for," Gannon said in an emailed statement. "One contract worker sustained an injury and is currently being evaluated at a local healthcare facility as a precaution. Air monitoring has been deployed in the community, and local emergency responders have been notified."
Gregory Langley, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, said part of the refinery was placed under a shelter in place order during the fire, meaning individuals would be moved to a closed area to avoid possible contamination.
"They are conducting air monitoring around the perimeter; they reported no readings," Langley said, referring to Marathon's initial response.
Read more from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.