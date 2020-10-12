One person injured in West Shreveport apartment fire

SFD investigating cause of early-morning apartment fire that left one person injured.

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was injured in an early-morning apartment fire in west Shreveport.

Firefighters received a call about an apartment fire around 6:30 Monday with someone possibly trapped inside at the Greenwood Villa Apartment complex in the 4400-block of Danny R. Wimberly Drive.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they reported light smoke coming from a second-floor town house apartment.

The patient was treated on-scene for non-life threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

