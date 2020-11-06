NATCHITOCHES, La. – A Natchitoches Parish school will be closed for the next two weeks after positive COVID-19 cases were reported, the school district reported Thursday via its social media page.
Natchitoches Parish School District Superintendent Grant Eloi said there were four cases at Natchitoches Junior High. As a result, the state health department has required all students and faculty to undergo a 14-day quarantine.
The school will be closed, as well as all extra-curricular activities, until Nov. 30. During that time, students will receive virtual instruction through Google Classroom.
NJH will hold isolated, scheduled iPad pickups for students who need them. Parents will be notified by robo calls, emails and social media updates.
“This was a developing situation and was acted on immediately,” Eloi said in the statement.
There are no school closures in Claiborne Parish; however, Superintendent William Kennedy said in a Facebook post Friday morning that parents should be thinking about child care arrangements if numbers there continue to increase and it becomes “necessary to go totally virtual, at some point, for a period of time.”
“Again, we are not anticipating going virtual in the new future, but we want you to be prepared if this becomes necessary. As always, the safety of your children is our top priority,” Kennedy wrote.
There were 397 students and 169 faculty statewide and staff members who tested positive during the week of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, according to this week’s report from the state health department. That brings to 2,150 the total number of students testing positive in all school districts and 991 faculty or staff members.
Bossier Parish continues to lead nine-parish Region 7 area with 197 students reported as COVID-19 positive. The least is Red River Parish which has no positive results among students, according to the health department.
The report reflects the following total numbers by parish followed by cases reported during Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:
- Bienville: Total -- faculty/staff, 15; students, 23. Last week – faculty/staff, 11; students, 16.
- Bossier: Total -- faculty/staff, 79; students, 197. Last week -- faculty/staff, 6; students, 34.
- Caddo: Total -- faculty/staff, 31; students, 137. Last week – faculty/staff, 1-4; students, 31.
- Claiborne: Total -- faculty/staff, 5; students, 15. Last week – faculty/staff 1-4; students, and 1-4.
- DeSoto: Total -- faculty/staff, 6; students, 19. Last week – faculty/staff, 1-4; students, 1-4.
- Natchitoches: Total -- faculty/staff, 1-4; students, 10. Last week – faculty, 0; students, 1-4.
- Red River: Total -- faculty/staff, 13; students, 0. Last week – faculty and students, 0.
- Sabine: Total -- faculty/staff, 6; students, 31. Last week – faculty/staff, 0; students, 5.
- Webster: Total -- faculty/staff, 13; students, 10. Last week – faculty/staff, 6; students, 1-4.