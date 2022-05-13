Minden, La.--On Tuesday KTBS reported on investigators renewing their efforts in the unsolved murder case of Tyrone Sumlin.
After that story aired investigators tell us someone called and offered $10,000 as reward money for an arrest in the case. In fact, investigators say the reward pot is still growing as people continue to call wanting to put money toward the reward.
That isn't the only new development detectives now have a person of interest and new evidence in the case has been sent to the lab. With all the momentum hopefully justice is near in the case.
Tyrone Sumlin was shot and killed in September of 2017.
"Whoever did this to my son, and it is hard for me, but I forgive y'all. Y'all have to forgive yourselves, whoever did this to my son, they know and God knows," said Ruthie Coleman.
"Somebody knows something, somebody saw something, any small detail helps," said lead investigator, Shane Griffith.
"We need to prove there is love in our community, right now is the time to speak up," said We're Here non-profit founder Patrick White.