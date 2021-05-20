BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Two shooting locations. Ten arrests. No injuries.
That sums up a busy Wednesday night for Bossier City police who were stretched for hours from Old Minden Road to the Shady Grove area. Police determined the two incidents were not related but both are still under investigation.
It all started around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Chimi V's at 2050 Old Minden Road. An off-duty Bossier City Police detective who was driving through the area witnessed the gunfire.
She began following a suspect vehicle until marked police units arrived in the area. Police initiated a vehicle stop. The driver didn't pull over but continued through the Patricia Park and the Barksdale Annex neighborhoods before crashing the vehicle on Burchett Street and Evans Street.
Police took the four people in the vehicle into custody. Investigators identified three other suspects at the St. Charles apartment complex near Chimi V’s.
During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the three people at the apartment complex and the four in the vehicle fired shots at each other. No injuries were reported but several vehicles at the apartment complex were struck by gunfire.
Bossier City Police arrested all seven suspects on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons. The driver of the vehicle is also charged with aggravated flight from an officer. Five guns were seized during the investigation.
Arrested were Lamarcus Taylor, Dennis Taylor, Malik Tayler (St. Charles apartments) and Tristan Manning (driver), Jakaldrick Thomas, Craigdrick King, and Javious Lafear (vehicle occupants).
The second call of shots fired came from the Shady Grove area around 11 p.m. Bossier City Police dispatchers received over a half dozen phone calls from residents on and in the vicinity of Normand Avenue and Mike Street.
Callers provided a detailed description of a vehicle whose occupants were firing guns. A patrol officer located and stopped the vehicle at Shady Grove Drive and Lark Street.
Officers called the three occupants out of the vehicle and took them into custody pending the outcome of an investigation. Two guns and ammunition were located in the vehicle.
Shell cases were found in multiple locations. Patrol officers determined that the suspects were firing guns into the air from the vehicle.
No injuries were reported. No property damage was found at the time.
Lorenzo Thomas, Tyler Lewis, and Malik Washington were arrested for illegal use of weapons.
Investigators are asking anyone in the neighborhood who may have video footage of the crime to contact police at 741-8605.