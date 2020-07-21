COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/21

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   5,093 cases,     52   261 deaths  3   

Bossier                 1,655 cases,     53     52 deaths  5

Webster                  682 cases,       8     12 deaths  

Claiborne                178 cases,       8     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    519 cases,     17     23 deaths  1  

Bienville                  317 cases,             28 deaths  

Lincoln                    556 cases,             20 deaths  

Red River                130 cases,               9 deaths   

Sabine                     388 cases       9       3 deaths 

Natchitoches           493 cases,      2     15 deaths   1 

Statewide           96,583 cases,         3,498 deaths

Increase               1,691                       36

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        258 deaths (as of 7/16)

