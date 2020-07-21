The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/21
Caddo 5,093 cases, 52 261 deaths 3
Bossier 1,655 cases, 53 52 deaths 5
Webster 682 cases, 8 12 deaths
Claiborne 178 cases, 8 10 deaths
DeSoto 519 cases, 17 23 deaths 1
Bienville 317 cases, 28 deaths
Lincoln 556 cases, 20 deaths
Red River 130 cases, 9 deaths
Sabine 388 cases 9 3 deaths
Natchitoches 493 cases, 2 15 deaths 1
Statewide 96,583 cases, 3,498 deaths
Increase 1,691 36
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 258 deaths (as of 7/16)