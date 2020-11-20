COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 11/20:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 703 cases, 19           35 deaths, 

Bossier                5,521 cases, 151       139 deaths, 3   

Caddo                12,202 cases, 399       418 deaths, 6  

Claiborne               683 cases, 4             28 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,167 cases, 15           35 deaths,    

Lincoln                2,074 cases, 61           54 deaths, 1   

Natchitoches       1,846 cases, 11           38 deaths,  

Red River               546 cases, 2             25 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,215 cases, 27           18 deaths,    

Webster               1,755 cases, 70           47 deaths,    

Statewide         207,039 cases           5,985 deaths

Increase               4,814                        34

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

