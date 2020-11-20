Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 11/20:
increase increase
Bienville 703 cases, 19 35 deaths,
Bossier 5,521 cases, 151 139 deaths, 3
Caddo 12,202 cases, 399 418 deaths, 6
Claiborne 683 cases, 4 28 deaths,
DeSoto 1,167 cases, 15 35 deaths,
Lincoln 2,074 cases, 61 54 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 1,846 cases, 11 38 deaths,
Red River 546 cases, 2 25 deaths,
Sabine 1,215 cases, 27 18 deaths,
Webster 1,755 cases, 70 47 deaths,
Statewide 207,039 cases 5,985 deaths
Increase 4,814 34
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)