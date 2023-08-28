SHELBY COUNTY, Texas – A 100-acre wildfire shut down Highway 84 between Tenaha to 699 on Sunday afternoon.
The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with large air tankers to douse retardant on the flames.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, residents were evacuated along County roads 4475 and 4505.
By 5 p.m., Highway 84 was back open and at 6:30 p.m., residents were allowed to return home.
Despite the rain, the burn ban is still in effect.
Officials reported five burn ban violations were issued by Monday afternoon, carrying $500 in fines.