SHREVEPORT, La. - Another day over 100 degrees is forecast for Thursday. In Shreveport, that would make day 21 for this summer. According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, over the past 30 years...10 days at or above the century mark is average per year. The record is 63 set back in 2011.
Factor in the humidity, the Heat Index or the Feels Like Temperature may exceed 105 degrees on Thursday afternoon. Direct sunlight will make it feel even hotter!
Thus, a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. For heat safety tips, click here.
