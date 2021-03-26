SHREVEPORT, La. -- As of Monday, March 29, anyone over 16 in Louisiana will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. John Bel Edwards announcement was welcome news to a lot of people. But one Shreveport non-profit wants to make sure people in underserved communities are willing to get in line.
100 Men of Shreveport has mentored kids in the area for almost 30 years. Since May 2020, they've held dozens of testing clinics at churches in Shreveport neighborhoods, sometimes several per week. Now, as they focused on getting the vaccine to people in underserved areas, they're also trying to spread the word: the vaccines are safe.
"There were challenges signing up online or going to [drive thru clinics] if you didn't have transportation. I serve a number of people who are homebound, and they had difficulty being able to get the vaccines," said Dr. Larry Daniels, who has volunteered with 100 Men of Shreveport for years. "That's resolving and getting better, but we still need to improve that."
It's not just access, there's also hesitancy among the African American community with the Tuskeegee syphilis experiment still on a lot of minds. Rickey Carthon, the executive director of 100 Men of Shreveport said it'll take more than a quick conversation to convince people.
"If you can earn the trust of someone, and you give them good information, they'll make their own decision," said Carthon. "But if they don't trust you from the very beginning, there's not going to be a conversation."
Having survived COVID himself, Carthon says no one should have to go through it.
"Those were the worst five days of my life," Carthon recalled. "I actually thought I was gonna die. I didn't, thank God for it. But I was very sick."
As part of the pfizer study last fall, Daniels got the vaccine last fall. Having suffered no ill effects months later, he hopes his story can reduce anyone's fears of getting the shot.
"I've done study on the vaccine, on what nationally they were doing, what Pfizer was doing, what Dr. [John] Vanchiere and the LSU Health system was doing," said Daniels. "I feel comfortable that this was a safe and effective vaccine."
Daniels said the pandemic highlighted a long-standing disparity for African Americans when it comes to care, specifically those in low income communities. He hopes it's something they can focus on even after America can put the pandemic in the rearview mirror. But he added many of the people they've helped want to pay it forward and often volunteer to help others.
For information on vaccination clinics near you, click here.