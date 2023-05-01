SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest of those responsible for the deaths of Carvarion Brown and Jaeden Williams.
The two were killed on Feb. 26 in the 600 block of Rainbow Drive in Shreveport. They were among three occupants of a car that crashed after being struck by gunfire.
Brown man died at the scene; Williams was taken to the hospital, where he died. The third man survived.
Local residents said the gunfire was the result of a rolling gun battle. A stolen gray Camaro was found abandoned away from the scene.
Shreveport police said Monday the Crime Stoppers reward is made possible through community financial support.
Anyone with information on the double homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, via the app P3TIPS, or website www.CSCrimestoppers.org. In addition, Shreveport police are available at 318-673-7300 ext. 3.