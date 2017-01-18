Shreveport police say an 11-year-old is responsible for robbing a person at gunpoint last week at an ATM machine.
The juvenile is charged with armed robbery and has been booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Hilry Huckabay Drive. A person using an ATM machine told police someone armed with a gun demanded money then ran away.
The suspect only made off with a small amount of cash. The victim was not injured.
Surveillance video of the robbery was released to the public with a plea from police to report the identity of the suspect. Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, the juvenile went to SPD headquarters and surrendered to authorities.