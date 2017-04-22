In honor of Earth Day, an 11-year-old out of Shreveport helps keep the city green one piece of trash at a time.
His name is Joey Gouthiere, and at only seven he started the "Geaux Green" project.
Now he is hosts "Geaux Green Day" to encourage everyone to show the Earth some love.
In the process, he is also inspiring other kids to make a difference by sending the message that anything is possible, no matter how old or young you may be.
12-year-old Riley Wolcott, inspired by her friend Gouthiere, took her mom out to pick up trash along Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, "We live here, and if you want to live in a nice environment, then you have to do something to help it."