SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2021 run of the State Fair of Louisiana has begun.
The 115th edition of the fair kicked off Thursday in Shreveport. The fair offers visitors a variety of delicious food, live stock shows, carnival rides, free concerts and so much more.
"The excitement and enthusiasm is here because of not being able to do a fair last year because of the pandemic," said Russell Adams, Director of Marketing for the State Fair of Louisiana "Now we're able to open back up the state fair that's been going on since 1906. It was historical because the only other time the fair closed in its history was in 1918 due to the Spanish flu."
The fair runs through Nov. 14 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Tune in to KTBS 3 News at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for our Raised in Louisiana special, featuring the work young people do with their animals in conjunction with 4-H.