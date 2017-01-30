(SHREVEPORT, La.) -- The African American History Parade Celebration Committee is excited once again to present the African American History Parade Celebration on Saturday, February 4, 2017.
Special guests for this 29th year include Grand Marshals Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree. The parade features local churches, drill teams, youth groups and a lot more.
Over the years, the festivities have grown and thousands are expected to march along the parade route. The bands and marching groups will leave the staging area at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, head up Milam Street, take a left on Market Street, then another left onto Texas Street and one last left back to Milam. Then the parade makes its way back to the Municipal Auditorium.
Event organizer, State Rep. Barbara Norton, encourages everyone to get downtown early. She says area streets will be closing about 8am as parade entries start lining up at the Municipal Auditorium at 8am.
Live Television Coverage
Live coverage of the big event can be seen on KPXJ CW 21 along with a live stream on ktbs.com. We'll also post the entire parade to our website as well.
We'd like to see your pics from the celebration. Send them to ushare@ktbs.com or use #ktbs3 on social media. You'll see them on our social media platforms and you might even see your pictures on TV!
Organizers say Shreveport African American History Parade Celebration is the largest televised "live" African American Parade in the nation during the month of February. Join us in kicking off Black History Month as we celebrate the accomplishments of the African Americans yesterday, today, and tomorrow.