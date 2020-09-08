MOSS BLUFF, La. - An 11-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in Calcasieu Parish.
The sheriff's office says deputies were called to a home on Erble Lane in Moss Bluff Monday around 5 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Moss Bluff is located just north of Lake Charles.
When deputies arrived they found the victim, Andrew Lafleur III, 39, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
After an investigation, detective learned it was an 11-year-old family member was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.