On December 3, 2016 at approximately 10:00 pm a suspect in a black over gray Mercury Mountaineer burglarized a Chevy Tahoe on the parking lot of Walmart at 1645 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. The suspect can be seen on video exiting his own vehicle and walking directly to the victim's vehicle. The suspect enters the unsecured driver's side door and removes items of value.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Sarah Harding reveals she may only have months to live
- Shreveport family fears home is vulnerable, awaiting answers to fix broken door
- Human remains presumed to be woman missing since 1993 found in Cane River Lake
- Previously convicted DeSoto Parish child killer indicted again
- A look at the process of growing crawfish, what to expect this season
- Violent week in Shreveport leaves 6 dead, 5 injured
- Insurance fraud investigation leads to the arrest of Pineville woman
- Victim in W. Canal shooting identified by coroner
- Deadly drive-by shooting in Shreveport, victim identified
- State police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.