On December 3, 2016 at approximately 10:00 pm a suspect in a black over gray Mercury Mountaineer burglarized a Chevy Tahoe on the parking lot of Walmart at 1645 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. The suspect can be seen on video exiting his own vehicle and walking directly to the victim's vehicle. The suspect enters the unsecured driver's side door and removes items of value.

