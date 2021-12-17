SHREVEPORT, La. - Dr. Shaya McSharma brought back 12 Days of Christmas to the KTBS studio Thursday to inform shoppers how to find the perfect holiday gift and to support others while shopping.
This season marks the second year for 12 Days of Christmas where shoppers can shop for everyone on their list, including children and grandparents. The list is carefully organized for not only discounts, but also the chance to shop locally and support small businesses within the Shreveport area.
Dr. McSharma began this project to use her social media following to support the community and local small businesses. McSharma asked her Facebook friends and Instagram followers their opinions on their favorite shops around town. McSharma was able to use that information to highlight the people behind the businesses to establish relationships with the shoppers and engage the community.
To find out more about 12 Days of McChristmas, all of the discounts and many of the small businesses around town, click here or visit jayamcsharma.com.