8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Authorities in Alabama say a suspected tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in the small town just north of the Florida border.

ATLANTA (AP) — Tropical Depression Claudette has claimed 12 lives in Alabama as the storm swept across the southeastern U.S., causing flash flooding and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

Ten people, including nine children, were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash Saturday, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock, who said the vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads.

Eight of the dead were associated with the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches.

Multiple people were also injured.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were killed when a tree fell on their house Saturday just outside Tuscaloosa.

The deaths occurred as drenching rains pelted much of northern Alabama and Georgia.

A tropical storm warning was in effect Sunday in North Carolina.

