BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning, police say.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the mass shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
Authorities confirmed five victims were transported to the hospital by EMS, while four others arrived in personal vehicles. Of those transported by EMS, three were in critical condition and at least two were stable.
No deaths have been reported as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
The incident in Baton Rouge happened within minutes of another mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 12 people dead and another 12 injured.
Ahead of the shooting, Dior Bar & Lounge had been advertising a "back to college" themed live show, set to run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.