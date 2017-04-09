Natchitoches Police Department Officers responded to a medical emergency on Klaire Circle shortly after 10:00 p.m. on April 08, 2017. Officers arrived and spoke with a witness who said her neighbor knocked on her door and said his brother was injured and she called 911.
The victim, a 12 year old male, had an injury to the head that was later determined to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and was later airlifted to University Health in Shreveport. At last report the victim was in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time and this case is currently under investigation by The Natchitoches Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.
If you have additional information in regards to this investigation contact Detective Townson at (318) 357-3852. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.