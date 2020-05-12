LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — State officials announced on Tuesday that there were 121 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas. This comes one day after some dine-in services resumed at Arkansas restaurants.
Of the 121 new cases, 21 people are in corrections facilities and 100 are in the community. Of the 100 people in the community, 27 new cases were in St. Francis County—home to Forrest City Prison, where over 240 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
"What we see in Forrest City is not a result in our view of relaxing some restrictions," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "It's the result of inadequate testing done at FCI."
Hutchinson said it will take "individual discipline" to keep anticipated spikes from becoming outbreaks. The governor said he has plans to issue a cease and desist order to stop a concert scheduled for Friday in Fort Smith at a venue with "insufficient plans" to maintain social distancing orders.
"You can't just arbitrarily determine when the restrictions are lifted,” he said.
He specified that during phase one of reopening, restaurant-goers must wear masks while dining in restaurants.
Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the state has received a large number of new collection kits and testing equipment from the federal government. Over 70,000 people in Arkansas have been tested for COVID-19.
“What we need is people from the community to come forward,” he said. “I am concerned about this increase in the number of cases...but I am even more concerned about the cases we don’t know about.”
The Arkansas Department of Health received a supply of the coronavirus treatment drug Remdesivir on Tuesday. Officials said they have enough for 50 patients. Fifty-nine people had been hospitalized for the virus on Tuesday.
“This is a bright spot," Smith said. "It does show some activity. It is not a miracle drug.”
Patients who are severely ill or have low oxygen levels may be eligible for the treatment. Smith said 52 people in Arkansas may be candidates for the new drug. There were 849 active cases of coronavirus in Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon.
The governor said he will make an announcement on May 18 regarding reopening bars and on May 20, he will make an announcement on team sports and summer camps.