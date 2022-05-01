SHREVEPORT, La. - A 13-year-old in Shreveport has been killed after she was shot by a stray bullet in a home on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened Sunday approximately 2:23 p.m. in the 4500 block of Fairfield Avenue. The shots came from a vehicle traveling on Fairfield Avenue that resulted in a shootout between three vehicles. One vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting has been recovered with police searching for the other two vehicles.
The victim was inside of the home when she was struck by a stray round bullet. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where she later died.