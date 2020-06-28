SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at the Wilkerson Terrace Apartments. That's on 2700 block of Southern Avenue in the Highland neighborhood.
Police tell KTBS they got the call around midnight that a 13-year-old boy was shot. The teen told officers he and another man were arguing. During the argument, the man pulled out a gun and started firing.
The teen was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. He did have to undergo surgery but is said to be in recovery.
Investigators say they have no witnesses or suspects at this time.
If you have an inormation, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373